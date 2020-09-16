Spaghetti dinner to benefit Relay for Life
HOUTZDALE — A spaghetti dinner to benefit Relay for Life of the Moshannon Valley will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Christ The King Parish Center, 123 Good St., Houtzdale. The meal includes spaghetti, bread, salad, and dessert, and costs $8 per adult and $4 for children younger than 12.
CKGA Authority updated on Eden project
FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority's monthly meeting was held on Sept. 15 at the Authority's office in Frenchville. There were 10 board members, the authority operator and the office secretary present at the meeting.
Two representatives from EADS Engineering group attended the meeting to give an update on the Eden project, for which the authority received a grant. They also gave an update on the new well project, for which the authority had also received a grant. All bills were approved and paid to date.
Line flushing is underway until the end of September. Quarterly meter readings will occur the last week of September and overages will be reflected on the October billing cycle.
The next regular monthly meeting is set for Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at 777 Frenchville Rd., Frenchville.