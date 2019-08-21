Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority meets
FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority held their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the authority office in Frenchville.
Routine business was conducted and bills were approved and paid to date. Micky Gormont will now fill the position of Vice Chairman to the water board. The next regular monthly meeting will be held on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Authority office at 777 Frenchville Road, Frenchville.
Clearfield H.S. Class of 1957 schedules picnic
The Clearfield Area High School class of 1957 will hold their annual picnic at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park. If the case of inclement weather, the event will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield. Bring a covered dish and drink; table service provided.
Road Dawgs to host memorial ride
JOHNSTOWN — Road Dawgs Motorcycle Club is hosting the Trooper Joseph Sepp Memorial Ride benefit motorcycle run on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Zepka Harley Davidson, Eisenhower Boulevard, Johnstown. Kickstands go up at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per rider and $15 per passenger.
Meals will be provided at the end of the ride by the Nanty Glo Vol. Fire Co. A portion of the registration proceeds will be donated to the family of fallen State Police Trooper Donald Brackett of Bucks County who passed away suddenly in May.