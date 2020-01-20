TYRONE — Bernard Kizina, formerly of Philipsburg, is currently a resident at Epworth Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in Tyrone. He is married to Winifred Kizina, who also resides at the Epworth Manor Senior Living.
Kizina was an employee for Penelec, and was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Philipsburg for many years.
Kizina will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Jan. 30. His family is requesting a card shower for him to help celebrate his birthday. Cards can be sent to him at Bernard Kizina, c/o Epworth Manor Rehabilitation and Skilled Care, 951 Washington Ave., Room 402, Tyrone, PA 16686.