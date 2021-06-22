Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced the reopening of the Centers for Active Living on Monday, July 12. The top priority for reopening is to provide the services and social supports that participants desperately need to mitigate the adverse effects of social isolation, and doing so in the safest way possible as we get back to activities and gatherings.
The centers are now open at 100% capacity, all participants will be screened, and all staff and participants will be encouraged to wear face coverings. Guidelines from the CDC, PA Department of Health and PA Department of Aging will be followed to ensure the safety of all visitors to the centers.
Individuals interested in attending or in need of additional information should contact the center manager at phone numbers listed below; or call the agency for additional information.
Clearfield Center for Active Living will temporarily be located at the Clearfield YMCA, located at 21 North Second St., Clearfield.
Clearfield –open 8 a.m.– 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, (814) 765-9319
Coalport – open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday-Friday, (814) 672-3574
Kylertown – open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday-Friday, (814) 345-6338
Mahaffey – open 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, (814) 277-4544
Clearfield County AAA –open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, (814) 765-2696
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions.