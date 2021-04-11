OSCEOLA MILLS — Front and Centre Productions has installed a Little Free Pantry cabinet at our 105 Elizabeth St., Osceola Mills location.Items in the Little Free Pantry will be available immediately.
Front and Centre is providing the space for this Little Free Pantry in hopes of serving the community in times of need. This pantry will be available at all times, no questions asked. If you are able, please consider donating to this pantry.
Front and Centre can’t promise that this will always be fully stocked, but we will do its best and hopes the community will help when they are able.
For more information on Little Free Pantry, visit LittleFreePantry.org.