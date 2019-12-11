Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library will host a book signing and discussion on the new book The Legend of Chief Chinklacamoose by local author Melvin G. Lingle. This is the second in a series of author visits planned at the library. The event will begin Saturday at 2 p.m. in the River Room.
Lingle states, “This is a novel of the Great Chief who lived and ruled over a Bear Clan of Wabanaki people, before the coming of the European settlers to the woodlands of Pennsylvania.” This is a true story in all aspects related to the time and life of the people who came to live in the Dawnland of the east. Lingle states, “Chief Chinklacamoose lived, loved and died just as the tribal storyteller relates in this historical work…believe it or not.”
If you enjoy local history, or simply want to know more about our area, be sure to come to the library this Saturday at 2 p.m. After the discussion, books will be available to purchase at a cost of $15.99. Each will be signed by the author. This book would be a great gift idea for the historian on your list. There will also be light refreshments served in the conference room.
If you need further information on the local author series, please do not hesitate to call the library or visit them on Facebook.