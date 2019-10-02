CLEARFIELD — Lock Haven University Clearfield and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will again offer courses as part of the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute.
The next course, a Wickett & Craig tour, will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 120 Cooper Rd., Curwensville.
Attendees will take a tour of the tannery to learn how the company has made pieces of leather using vegetable tanning since 1867. There is a limit of 15 participants and attendees are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and must be able to walk freely. Presenter will be Matt Bressler, vice president of sales and operation.
To register for classes, contact the Area Agency on Aging at 765-2696.
The Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute is a collaboration between the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and LHU Clearfield.
Educational programs are offered free of charge for retirees, seniors, and the community at-large. Information is available online at www.ccaaa.net/.