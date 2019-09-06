Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces the October programs offered through the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute.
These programs are free, but you must register to attend.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m., State Police Trooper Bruce A. Morris of the community services office will present an interactive session that will cover identity theft, frauds and scams. Time will be allotted for discussion and questions.
On Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. retired school teacher Todd Thompson and adjunct professor will discuss Tom Mix, a DuBois (Mix Run) Nickelodeon Cowboy who loved making movies. Mix appeared in 291 films between 1909 and 1935, and only nine of them were talkies. Come learn more about this local man who also produced 88 films, wrote the script for 75 films and directed 117 films.
To learn more and hear about other upcoming programs, contact CCAAA at 765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.