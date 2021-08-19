A large yard sale event featuring scratch and dent items will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, to support Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1.
Multiple tractor-trailer loads of items have been donated by the Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland for the event.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds Expo II. Early line up is encouraged as items will sell fast. Most items are marked at 50 percent off retail price or more.
The funds raised by this event will help provide fire and safety equipment along with training for your volunteer firefighters.
All item sales are “as is” and all sales are final. No returns. Shoppers should bring bags or containers to carry items. Large items will receive tickets for pickup. Loading will be the responsibility of the buyer. The ramp and front doors should be used to enter and exit the building.
Cash or credit cards will be accepted. No checks will be taken. No paper receipts will be issued for credit cards.