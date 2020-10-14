L.O.O.M., local businesses collaborate for food pantry donation

HOUTZDALE — Caprio’s Beverages of Houtzdale, Madera Moose of Madera, and Berg Construction of Houtzdale, along with all of the Moose members who attended the Madera Moose annual picnic on Sept. amassed more than $3,000 that was used to purchase food to donate to the Houtzdale Food Pantry.
Anthony Caprio didn’t think he had a very good chance of raising any money for charity this year due to COVID-19 and all of his clubs cancelling their annual picnics. Thankfully with the restrictions being loosened up a little bit, the Madera Moose decided to go ahead with the annual picnic.
Caprio still had one obstacle to over come and that was how to keep his balloon pop game safe for everyone to play, because he used wooden shaft darts that would be hard to sanitize after every use, so Caprio figured out that if he used plastic shaft darts he could sanitize them easily. Caprio ordered four dozen plastic shaft darts that his wife Margaret sanitized after every use and that saved the game.
Caprio and long time friend Bob Berg really worked the crowd with the dart game and some side raffle games to bring in a little over $2,000, but Caprio had a goal of $3,000.
Thankfully, the Madera Moose kicked in a check for $500 and Caprio’s Beverages donated a check for an additional $500 making the total a little over $3,000. Caprio would like to thank all of his suppliers that donated a lot of the big prizes that were won and everyone who participated in the games and especially the Madera Moose for helping him reach his goal.