KYLERTOWN — Kylertown Center for Active Living and the community participated in the CCAAA Diabetes Self-Management classes. They completed six, 2.5-hour weekly sessions discussing healthy eating, physical activity, medication, stress management, communication, problem solving, decision making, and working with their health care professionals.
Participants engaged in interactive sessions that helped them to build confidence in their abilities to manage their health and maintain active fulfilling lives.
A graduation celebration was held on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The participants received a certificate and enjoyed some healthy snacks. The class agreed that this course was “very helpful, helped with meal planning, and they would recommend that anyone with diabetes take the class.”
To learn more about upcoming classes, contact CCAAA at 765-2696.
Programs and services of CCAAA, Inc. are funded in part by PA Department of Aging, the CCAAA, Mature Resources, and local and client contributions.