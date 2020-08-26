Dale Confer, Justin Rothrock, and Tyler Rothrock hosted the “Keep the Green Alive” event on Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Clearfield Skatepark to help unite the skatepark patrons and raise money for repairs and new ramps.
Attendees enjoyed an afternoon of exhibiting their skills, competing for prizes in various events, and free pizza donated by Scotto’s Pizzeria of Clearfield.
The event raised $600 from individual donations and the sale of custom shirts donated by Champions Choice Screen Printing and Embroidery of Curwensville and printed by BOX 125 clothing company.
Anyone interested in donating to the Clearfield Skatepark can mail donations to Clearfield Skatepark Fund, 6 South Front St., Clearfield, PA, 16830. Checks should be made payable to Clearfield Borough with a memo “Skatepark.” Donations that are designated for the skatepark are eligible to be claimed as a charitable donation on income taxes.
For more information on the skatepark, future events, or to follow the committee’s progress, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ClearfieldSkatepark/.