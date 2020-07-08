TYRONE — Master Gary S. Josefik recently celebrated the 40th year of the operation of Josefik’s Korean Tang Soo Do in Tyrone.
Josefik is one of the few remaining Charter Members of the WTSDA. It started in the summer of 1979, when Josefik was asked to assume the teaching of karate class at the Tyrone YMCA. On July 1, Josefik celebrated the beginning of 41 years of teaching Korean Tang Soo in Tyrone.
He attributes the success of his studio’s to the late Grandmaster Jae C. Shin, who always found time to attend his clinics, would teach his classes when he came to area, do television interviews that were set up, and taught him how to follow code 4. The code, No Retreat in Battle, says to never give up on anything you strive to do, if you quit the opponent wins.
Besides Shin, Josefik’s achievements are credited to Master Chambliss who has always there when direction was needed, and directed him on how to be his own man; Master Debaca, whose knowledge always opened a door that seemed to be closed when help was needed in a direction to move ahead; his wife Diane who has always supported him and left him be his own person and helped him be a better person; Lindy his daughter, who is also a blackbelt and who made him proud to be a father; and Haylee, his granddaughter who showed him the circles of life.
Josefik has strict guidelines and rules for both students and blackbelts.
All students that attend school are required to bring school report cards to class for evaluation quarterly. He explains to youths and parents at the beginning, “in order to be a good fighter one must be a smart fighter, if you cannot pass in school you cannot pass here.”
Josefik believes in tradition and standards, stresses quality not quantity in a studio. He oversees six karate locations in the area under his direction at this time, has been involved in the producing of five Masters in the World Tang Soo Do Association along with over 250 blackbelt members. Josefik believes the two worst things a person faces are fear and routine, fear is not facing what is in front of you to help you succeed, and routine, which is being in a rut, which brings on boredom and the ability not to strive to move forward in life.
For more information call 934-2853, or visit www.josefikskoreantsd.com.