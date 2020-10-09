BIGLER — About 20 percent of residents in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County live below the poverty level, but their community has not had a food bank of its own to help those in need. The John Lightner Food Bank sponsored by CenClear will provide individuals and families in need with nutritious non-perishable items and a gift card to help them get through difficult times.
The Food Bank will be open to residents of Irvona and Coalport that are U.S Citizens. Birth Certificates, Proof of Income and Address Verification will be required. Each recipient will receive a box of non-perishable foods, and a $25 gift card for Leyo’s which can be used to purchase food items only. The food bank will be offered two times a month beginning Nov. 11. It will be open from 9–11 a.m. Recipients are limited to one visit to the food bank a month. Due to funding limitations, the food boxes and gift cards will be provided to up to a maximum of 10 recipients at each giveaway during the month. The items will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The dates for the food bank will be Nov. 11, Nov. 25, Dec. 9 and Dec. 23. Food will be distributed from the CenClear Mental Health/Drug and Alcohol Treatment office in Coalport at 122 53 Blvd., Coalport.
This new food bank will be sustained by the John Lightner Foundation, a trust fund which was established by the will of John Lightner in the 1920s.
If you have questions about the John Lightner Food Bank sponsored by CenClear please call 1-800-525-5437.