DUBOIS — Professionals who are searching for jobs with area companies are invited to attend a career fair at Penn State DuBois on March 25.
Employers from nearly 50 companies will be on hand, representing career fields that are thriving in Central Pennsylvania, such as human services, business management, engineering, marketing, and more. Representatives from Penn State DuBois will also be available speak with individuals about educational and training opportunities that could qualify them to work in these fields.
Job seekers are advised to bring copies of their résumé, and dress in business appropriate attire.
The career fair is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, in the Multipurpose Building gymnasium at Penn State DuBois. This event is made possible by Penn State DuBois Career Development, the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society, and the DuBois Educational Foundation.
Jobseekers can find more information by visiting http://dubois.psu.edu/careerfair