HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale-Ramey EMS is reminding residents of Moshannon Valley School District that ambulance membership cards are available.
Cards can be obtained by calling 378-8622 or by stopping at the ambulance building. A single membership is $40 and a household membership is $50.
Moshannon Valley School District residents recently may have received an annual membership drive letter from Moshannon Valley EMS, which serves residents in Centre and Clearfield counties, including the surrounding communities of Houtzdale and Osceola Mills. Houtzdale-Ramey EMS wants local residents to know that the mailing was not from Houtzdale-Ramey EMS, and they and Moshannon Valley EMS are two different ambulance services.