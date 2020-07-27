Houtzdale Lions Club provides service to the community

HOUTZDALE — The Lions Clubs, District 14-J, through a grant from the International Lions Club, recently served the local community by providing disinfectant foggers to ambulance/fire and rescue companies within our District (Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, Jefferson Counties).
The defogger was presented to the Houtzdale/Ramey EMS Ambulance service on July 6. This service project will benefit the community allowing the company to safely disinfect their emergency vehicles after a callout.
According to a Houtzdale Lion Club spokesperson, an emergency services grant from Lions Club International Foundation in response to the coronavirus allows Lions to help meet pressing needs in our community including the safety of its first alert responders at no cost to the local EMS Ambulance Service.
The International Lions Club is an organization of men and women who identify needs within the world, and in each community, and work to help wherever those needs appear.
For more information or to get involved with the Houtzdale Lions Club, contact Sharon Gregory, club secretary, at 592-6979 or contact any member.
The Houtzdale Lions Club has 38 members and meets on the second Thursdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Houtzdale.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas of the world.
Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and deaf and hard of hearing making a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.
For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.