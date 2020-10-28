HOUTZDALE — On Oct. 20, the Houtzdale Lions Club in conjunction with the Moshannon Valley Ministerium presented the Houtzdale Senior Center with a 65-inch Smart TV and a DVD player Karaoke Machine combo all on a mobile stand, along with $250 in gift cards to allow the purchase of anything the center needed for their guests.
The Lions Club thanked the Walmart Distribution Center 6027 for the donation of the TV. In a normal year, the two organizations team up with other folks in the community to provide a meal and gifts for the local seniors 80 years of age and older, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic were not able to do it this year.
Pastor Christine Roe asked Family Services case worker Gail Pennington to dream and tell her what the center needed to help serve the seniors that attended the center. The Ministerium and Lions Club went to work and gladly were able to grant her wish come true.