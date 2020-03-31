HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Lions Club is canceling its annual “Showboat” production and also its April 9 dinner and business meeting in order to comply with the current health recommendations.
The club will determine, at a later date, if a fall rescheduling of the show will be possible. The production is the Lions Club’s largest fund raiser and supports the many service activities that benefit the area.
Some of these activities include obtaining eyeglasses for those in need, providing gas cards for families that have loved ones in distant hospitals, cash stipends for those in needy situations, funding to charitable agencies for services to those in need and collecting eyeglasses for third world countries for people with eye problems.
Without the funds from the “Showboat”, the club will have difficulty providing donations for the benefit of the community. The club plans to have smaller fund raisers depending on the health restrictions facing our community and welcome any donations from individuals, businesses, or organizations that wish to help the Houtzdale Lions Club continue its service to the community. Donations may be sent directly to the Houtzdale Lions Club, 203 Dorthea St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.