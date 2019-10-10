HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale American Legion Freeberg Post No. 591 Ladies Auxiliary met recently with seven members present. President Rosemary Shannon conducted the meeting. Chaplain Debbie Crowley led the group in prayer.
Secretary Claudia Sedgwick read the minutes of the previews meeting and Treasurer Sharon Hawkins gave the financial report. Membership chairman Hilda M. Hutchinson reported 10 members paid their 2020 Auxiliary year dues. Karlie A. Lewis was welcomed as a new member, also Celeste L. Jozefik as a transfer new member. The unit observed a moment of silence for deceased member Isabella Matea.
The unit gave a donation to the U.S.O. and paid their obligations to the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Pennsylvania.
The unit is selling Adler’s Sandwiches in October and apple dumplings in November.
September and October birthday greetings are extended to Carol Camberg Mynatt, Shirley Coleman, Ruby Lloyd, Sandra Eminhizer, Faith Vroman, Anna Mae Smeal, Betty Craig, Deborah Kenney, and Helen A. Orichosky.
The auxiliary’s next meeting will be Oct. 21 at the Post home at 7 p.m.