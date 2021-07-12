HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale American Legion Freeburg Post No. 591 Auxiliary met recently with 11 members present. President Rosemary Shannon conducted the meeting.
New officers for 2021-2022 are President Rosemary Shannon; First Vice President Billie Watson, Second Vice President Carolyn DeLattre, Secretary Claudia Sedgwick, Treasurer Sharon Hawkins, Chaplain Debbie Crowley, Sergeant-at-Arms Doris Souder and Historian Hilda Hutchinson.
Donations were made to U.S.O. and Special Olympics. Currently the group has 55 paid members for the year. Belated and July birthday greetings are extended to Debra Crowley, Judy Reese, Allison Margaret Dellinger, Kathy Camberg, Carolyn DeLattre, Renee A. Baxter, Becca Rae Twoey, Dana Belella, Helen Kostyak, Betty Reese, Karen L. Shick, and Norma Jean Berdine.
The auxiliary’s next meeting will be July 19, 2021 at 6 p.m. Take note of the time change.
Following the meeting will be preparation for Houtzdale Days. The auxiliary will be sponsoring a food booth.