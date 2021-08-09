HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale American Legion Freeburg Post No. 591 Auxiliary met recently with nine members present. President Rosemary Shannon conducted the meeting.
The auxiliary thanks the helpers preparing for Houtzdale Days using their time, talents, and gifts and the community for visiting its food booth at the recent Houtzdale Days celebration.
The “Sons of the American Legion” grill was won by Krista Moyer. The first prize wreath was won by Laura Woodring; second prize wreath, Cindi Stiver; and third prize patriotic blanket, Sandy DuFour.
The new auxiliary year begins in August. August birthday greetings are extended to Rosemary Shannon, Peggy Haines, Taylor Kim, Kalen Ohs, and Mary Ann Washic.
The auxiliary’s next meeting will be Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Legion Post.