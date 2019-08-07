HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale American Legion Freeburg Post 591 Auxiliary met recently with nine members present. President Rosemary Shannon conducted the meeting.
New Post Commander Larry Jones was present.
The auxiliary thank the community for its support of the hoagie sale and those who visited our food booth at the recent Houtzdale Days celebration. Thank you to all the auxiliary workers.
August birthday greeting are extended to Rosemary Shannon, Melissa M. Merritt, Taylor Kim, Peggy Haines, Kalen Ohs, and Mary Ann Washic.
The auxiliary’s next meeting will be Aug. 19 at the Post home at 7 p.m.