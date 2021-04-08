PHILIPSBURG — Since 1962, The Friends of the Holt Memorial Library in Philipsburg have been supporting the library.
The Friends group have helped to provide a permanent home for the Library, assisted in funding the HVAC replacement project, and have continually supported the library by providing extra money for library materials and programs. After a recent roof leak in the Children’s area, the Friends helped to replace books that were water damaged.
The new year brought new officers to the group: Daniel Messer as President, Ronald Golemeboski as Vice President, Sarah Kronenwetter as Secretary and Richard Thompson as Treasurer. The Friends of the Library are always looking for new members who share a passion to support the Philipsburg community.
Stop by the library at 17 North Front Street in Philipsburg for more information about becoming a Friend of the Library.