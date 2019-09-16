Holt Memorial Library, located at 17 North Front St., Philipsburg, has announced the following programs for October:
Oct. 1 – Mother Goose on the Loose, 10:30 –11 a.m.
Oct. 2 – Preschool Storytime (I Like Me!), 10:30 –11 a.m.
Oct. 2 – Wednesday Book Club: “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, 1 –2 p.m.
Oct. 3 – STEM Pillars: Pollinators Around Us (ages 6-12); pre-registration is required, 6 –7:15 p.m.
Oct. 7 – Knit Wits, 6 –7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – Mother Goose on the Loose, 10:30 –11 a.m.
Oct. 9 – Preschool Storytime (Bears), 10:30 –11 a.m.
Oct. 10 – Halloween Silhouette Art (ages 6-12), 6 –7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Friend Your Library Meeting, 7 –8 p.m.
Oct. 15 – Mother Goose on the Loose, 10:30 –11 a.m.
Oct. 16 – Preschool Storytime (Pumpkins), 10:30 –11 a.m.
Oct. 17 – Kids in the Kitchen (ages 6-12), pre-registration is required, 6 –7 p.m.
Oct. 21 – Knit Wits, 6 –7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Mother Goose on the Loose, 10:30 –11 a.m.
Oct. 23 – Preschool Storytime (Fire Prevention), 10:30 –11 a.m.
Oct. 24 – Book BINGO (ages 6-12), 6 –7 p.m.
Oct. 28 – Book BINGO for Adults (ages 17 and up), 6 –7 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Mother Goose on the Loose, 10:30 –11 a.m.
Oct. 30 – Oct. 2 –Preschool Storytime (Halloween), 10:30 –11 a.m.
Oct. 31 – Build It! (ages 6-12), 6 –7 p.m.