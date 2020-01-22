PHILIPSBURG — Holt Memorial Library in Philipsburg has announced their February programming.
Feb. 1 — Friends of the Library book sale, 11 a.m. –1:45 p.m.
Feb. 3 — Computer classes for grandparents, registration required, 1 –2:30 p.m.
Feb. 3 — Knit wits, 6 –7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 — Mother Goose on the loose, 10:30 –11 a.m.
Feb. 5 — Preschool story time (dental health), 10:30 –11 a.m.
Feb. 5 — Wednesday Book Club, “How to Walk Away” by Kathleen Carter, 1 –2 p.m.
Feb. 6 — Valentine zip lines (ages 6-12), 6 –7 p.m.
Feb. 10 — Computer classes for grandparents, registration required, 1 –2:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 — Mother Goose on the loose, 10:30 –11 a.m.
Feb. 12 — Preschool storytime (Be my valentine), 10:30 –11 a.m.
Feb. 13 — 3D heart art (ages 6-12), 6 –7 p.m.
Feb. 13 — Friends of the library meeting, 7 –8 p.m.
Feb. 15 — Centre County Reads: Waves Across the Ocean, 11:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m.
Feb. 17 — Computer classes for grandparents, registration required, 1 –2:30 p.m.
Feb. 17 — Knit Wits, 6 –7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 — Mother Goose on the loose, 10:30 –11 a.m.
Feb. 19 — Preschool storytime (sports), 10:30 –11 a.m.
Feb. 20 — Kids in the Kitchen (ages 6-12), pre-registration required, 6 –6:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 — Computer classes for grandparents, registration required, 1 –2:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 — Computer classes for grandparents, registration required, 1 –2:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 — Book Bingo for adults (17 and up), 6 –7 p.m.
Feb. 25 — Mother Goose on the loose, 10:30 –11 a.m.
Feb. 26 — Preschool storytime (emotions), 10:30 –11 a.m.
Feb. 27 — Book Bingo (ages 6-12), 6 –6:30 p.m.