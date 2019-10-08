HOUTZDALE — October is busy month for the Hiller Library in Houtzdale.
The semi-annual used book sale for October will be a little different this year. The book sale will start on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.
The Second Day Used Book sale will be on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. Prices are still the same, 25 cents each for paperbacks or five for $1; hardbacks 50 cents each or three for $1. Children can fill a bag for $1.
In addition, on Sunday the prices will be the same with an additional pricing called Fill a Bag For $5.00 which applies to adult books. This particular sale has many more books than previous book sales. As in the past, books will be categorized and organized for easy shopping. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of Hiller Library.
On Oct. 16, Hilary Robison will give a presentation on essential oils from 6:30 –8 p.m. Robison will demonstrate the many uses for essential oils and give examples such as how to make your own laundry detergent. Refreshments will be available. There will be no charge for the presentation.
On Oct. 30, Tyson Lidgett, founder of Moshannon Valley Paranormal will give a special Halloween presentation starting at 7 p.m. Lidgett will display equipment used in paranormal sites. Also there will be a special Halloween trivia section as well as fundamentals, philosophies, etc. This presentation is open to all ages There is no charge for the presentation. Refreshments will be available.
If you have questions please call the Library at 497-4165.