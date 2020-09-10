PHILIPSBURG — A hero blessing for front line and essential workers will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the Ss. Peter and Paul Church Parking Lot, 400 South Fourth Street, Philipsburg.
This will be a short service and blessing to honor and respect those who do what they do best in caring for, protecting, rescuing, and providing for those they serve throughout this pandemic and every other day of the year.
Any police, ambulance, or firefighting equipment is welcome and can be parked around the perimeter.
The Rev. Fr. John Gibbons and Deacon Jerry Nevling will preside over the service and blessing.