Local musical group ‘Heavenbound’ will be this week’s featured artist at the weekly Corner Concert Series to be held Friday at 7 p.m. in Lower Witmer Park.
Future artists will be pianist Jason Stanko on July 10 and soloist William Ryan on July 17.
Performances start at 7 p.m. and donations are collected for the Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Corner Concerts are made possible with the help of its sponsors.
Concerts are held in Clearfield’s in Lower Witmer Park every Friday night.
Bring a lawn chair as there is plenty of room to social distance around the gazebo overlooking the river.