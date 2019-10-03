Stop the flu before it stops you!
It’s important to protect yourself and your family from the flu now. The flu can be especially serious for children, older people, pregnant women, and people with ongoing health problems like diabetes, asthma, and heart or lung problems, so follow these simple tips to protect the people you care about.
Get a flu shot today. The best way to prevent the flu is with a flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months and older get the vaccine as soon as it’s available this fall. To save on the cost, download and use the Free FamilyWize Prescription Savings Card; it works with OR without insurance.
Download your card today at www.familywize.org.
Keep germs at bay. When possible, avoid close contact with people who have the flu. If you’re sick, stay home so you don’t spread the flu. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Cover your cough. Always cough or sneeze into a tissue. Only use the tissue once, and throw it in the trash can right away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the crook of your elbow since you usually don’t touch people with that part of your body.
Don’t share. During flu season, it’s wise not to share drinks or food.
Make healthy choices. A healthy immune system can help protect you from the flu. To boost your immune system, eat a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, protein, and whole grains. Make sure you get regular exercise, and sleep 7 to 9 hours a night.
To get the free, reusable prescription savings card offered by FamilyWize, call 765-6521 and one will be mailed to you. You can also download your FamilyWize card by visiting www.familywize.org,” said Clearfield Area United Way Treasurer Brenda Terry.