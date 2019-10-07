Clearfield Center for Active Living is hosting a Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m.
There will be music with D.J. “The Little Man” Dave Gardner, dancing, prizes, and snacks.
Tickets are available at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 South Second St., Clearfield, and are $6 per person for those who are 55 years of age or over. Tickets are limited and will not be sold at the door.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.