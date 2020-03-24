SMITHMILL — The meeting of the Gulich Township Auditors was held March 23 at 6 p.m. in the Gulich Township Municipal Building to approve the audit.
Present was auditor Kristen Gallagher. Also in attendance was Secretary/Treasurer Andrew Popyack.
Due to safety issues related to the coronavirus, the auditors by telephone unanimously approved the 2019 Gulich Township Audit, noting that there were no findings or irregularities. The audit will be presented the board of township supervisors at the April 2 meeting.