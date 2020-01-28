FLINTON — Jessica Swasing, fundraising chairwoman, has announced that this year’s Glendale Education Foundation’s “Winter WineFest II” fundraising event is set for two sessions on Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at the Coalport Fire Hall.
The five wineries who will be present for participants to sample and purchase wine are: Glendale Valley Winery, Woody Lodge Winery, Bee Kind Winery, Starr Hill Winery and Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery. In addition, there will be five other vendors: Cookies by Mary Ann Farrell, Tastefully Simple, B&B Country Cheeses, Scentsy and Paparazzi Jewelry.
Event participants will be given a complementary glass with the Foundation logo (courtesy of GHS alumni) to sample the many wine varietals, door prize winners will be awarded every 20 minutes, and there will be food for purchase. In addition, patrons can peruse an attractive lot of baskets available via the purchase of tickets using a chance auction, lucrative 50-50 raffles, as well as buying chances toward a large donated wood sculpture from “Rannel’s Rustics.”
Patrons must be 21 years of age to enter and are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time for $15. Tickets are $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Leyo’s Supermarket and Josie’s Restaurant in Coalport, Bungo’s Tires in Madera, and Pennywrens in Flinton, or from any Foundation board member. As tickets are limited per session, it is important to decide which hours you would prefer to attend.
All proceeds assist the Glendale Education Foundation’s mission to generate and manage resources to enhance learning opportunities for students and staff of Glendale School District. Updated information will be available on the website www.GSDFoundation.org or the Foundation’s Facebook page.