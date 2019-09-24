FLINTON — The Glendale School District Education Foundation has announced it has been named a “2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.
The Foundation has as its mission to generate and manage resources to enhance learning opportunities for students and staff of the Glendale School District, resulting in innovative teaching, cultural awareness and academic achievement.
“We are honored to continue as a Top-Rated Nonprofit in 2019, after our initial award in year 2016” says GEF Executive Director Richard W. Snyder II. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, but it doesn’t happen without the support of our district staff, community-wide sponsors of our fundraisers, and a conscientious board of directors.
The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award was conferred on the rating and number of reviews that the Glendale Education Foundation has received from recipients, volunteers, donors and board members. As one of the many testimonials stated: “The Glendale Education Foundation is a pillar of support for our district that provides our rural area’s youth and educators with the tools they need to build strong program foundations and cultivate growth. In my experience I have watched local students obtain scholarships through this organization, witnessed the Foundation reward better student attendance, provide grants to district educators and support the programs within our school district that promote involvement, goal setting and achievement. They are doing just as their mission statement “Leave a Legacy” boasts: The GEF is leaving a legacy in each classroom and program they assist with, each child that program assists and, most importantly, they inspire other organizations to also give back!”
“The Glendale School District Education Foundation is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits. “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive--as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with the organization.”
GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of assistance.