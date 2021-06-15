CURWENSVILLE — Glendale Education Foundation hosted its 16th annual foundation golf tournament on June 11 at the Eagles Ridge Golf Club in Lumber City.
The winners of the tournament were the foursome of Brett Miller, Bucky Miller, Rick Holes and Dan Holes. They finished with a 60.
Proximities were won by Justin Dudurich (longest drive on fairway No. 1, longest putt on hole No. 15, closest second shot on hole No. 11), Dan Hoover (longest drive on hole No. 18), Logan Cree (longest putt on hole No. 3), Tyler Holes (longest putt on hole No. 7), Joe Dick (closest to the pin on hole No. 17) and Josh Beltowski (closest to the pin on hole No. 9).
The foursome of Tyler, Irvin, Jacob and Tanner Holes were selected as the Best Dressed.
The Glendale Education Foundation netted a profit of $13,500 at the event.