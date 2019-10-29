COALPORT — At the Oct. 28 meeting of the Glendale School District Education Foundation, Maryann Stackhouse of the grant subcommittee announced the winning “Challenge Grants for Teachers” proposals awarded this year — with a total of 28 individual educators combining their grant amounts for 13 projects.
A total amount of $9,864.89 will fund these grant projects: Glendale Elementary School: Suzanna Coakley, Stephanie Kasaback, Jeannette Williams, and Nathan Pino — “Mummies of the World” field trip; Larry Putorek, Patty Harrison and Patty Kimberly — “Around the World Immersion”; Lyncola Gallaher, Shannon King and Bonnie Westrick — “Farm-to-School Beetbox”; Jodi Chilcote, Shannon Dudurich,and Brenda Hewitt — “Punxsutawney Weather Center” field trip”; Sheri Brooks — “B-Happy T-Time”; Jill Klezek — “Generation Genius Science”; and Amy Abram — “STEM Bins and Activities.”
Glendale Jr.-Sr. High School grant funding goes to these educators: Amy Snyder — “Fly Tying and Fishing”; Brian Stacey — “STEAM Project Room”; Jeremiah Dobo — “Band Recording and Archiving”; Lindsay Kallas — “Coding Robots”; Sara Gates — “Presidential Youth Fitness Awards”; and John Kutz — “Bocce Ball for Modified Physical Education.”
Board member Jessica Swasing announced that the Foundation’s annual “WineFest II” fundraiser is set for two sessions on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Coalport Fire Hall, with Session One running from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., and Session Two from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. (with a one hour break in between sessions)
In addition, the board:
- will purchase the book “Bugs! Bugs! Bugs” by author/illustrator Bob Barne for K-1 students as part of the “PA One Book, Every Young Child” program (the Foundation’s fifth consecutive year in this child literacy program).
- voted to sponsor/provide free dictionaries for all third grade students as part of “The Dictionary Project,” which will begin later in November.
- made the motion to donate to the “Glendale Vocal Museum Boosters” capital campaign on their “Alto Package” level of $350.
The next meeting of the Glendale Education Foundation is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at beginning at 6 p.m. at “Josie’s Restaurant” in Coalport.