PHILIPSBURG — On Thursday, Oct. 3, a Girl Scout sign-up night will be held at Holt Memorial Library located on 17 North Front St. in Philipsburg.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., girls and a parent can come to hear about how they can join the Girl Scouts and all the courage, confidence, and character-building opportunities. Adult leaders are needed for all age levels for Philipsburg and for the West Branch School District:
- Daisy age groups (kindergarten and first grade)
- Brownies age groups (second and third grade)
Junior age groups (fourth and fifth grade) and leaders for sixth grade and up. For more information contact Amy Oler at aoler@gswpa.org or (724) 691-9976.