LECONTES MILLS — Girard Grange, located at 5478 Gilligham Rd., LeContes Mills, will hold a chicken BBQ on Sunday, June 13 starting at 11 a.m. until sold out.
Cost is $10 for a meal consisting of a half chicken, scalloped potatoes, two vegetables, roll and dessert. A half chicken only is available at $8. First come, first served and dinner can be eat-in or take out.
Other upcoming events at Girard Grange include a neighborhood picnic, which will be held Sunday, Aug. 22. Oktoberfest, featuring an old-fashioned apple butter boil, will be held Saturday, Oct. 17. A huge book sale with more than 350 books in excellent condition will be part of each event.
All proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration of the Grange building. The club’s current project is repair of the stone foundation.
Girard Grange is available for event rentals at $125. For additional information, call (814) 263-4175.