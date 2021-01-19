FRENCHVILLE — Girard Grange 788 met in December to review the year of 2020.
It was a difficult year for the Grange due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grange was only able to hold two fundraisers.
A chicken bar-b-que was held in the spring and an apple butter boil was held in the fall. There was a tremendous community support for both events. Grange members felt the need to share their good fortune with other organizations in the area.
Grange members decided to donate $100 to each of the following organizations: Shawville United Methodist Parish, Karthaus Ambulance Association, People Who Care, Salvation Army, Karthaus Food Pantry, and the Lutheran Church in Karthaus. Grange members are grateful for each of these organizations and the help they provide to the community.
The Grange thanks all members of the community who came out this year and supported the organization.