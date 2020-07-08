PHILIPSBURG — We often hear stories of angels among us, and yet, in this world where it seems there is nothing but trouble and unrest, an angel is a being for whom many of us would not look.
Nearly five years ago, First Presbyterian Church in Philipsburg opened its Angel Sent Soap Pantry. The economy was such that, with all the need in our communities, the church wanted to make a difference that counted. Recognizing that food banks helped with hunger issues and Community Action worked with low income housing, heat assistance, and a host of other issues, it was decided to open a pantry that would target the area of basic cleanliness, i.e., personal hygiene, laundry, cleaning, and paper products.
While food stamps feed people, recipients cannot purchase the aforementioned items through this program. There is no government funding for these things that make a great deal of difference in one’s physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Many of the products can be expensive and add up considerably when purchasing more than one or two.
So, the pantry was opened, relying on donations from individuals within the congregation, a few other churches and organizations, and, above all, prayer, hope and faith. Many times, pantry volunteers wondered how long the pantry could remain open. However, there always seemed to be just enough support from the congregation and others to keep the mission alive.
Enter Fred West. For three consecutive Sundays in June, Fred arrived for worship in his old, beat up pickup truck laden with products, cash, and gift cards for the soap pantry. He saw a need and wanted to contribute, and in doing so, he also wanted to honor the memory of his dear friend, Sandy Foster.
Sandy dedicated her life to helping others. She was a nurse-paramedic who, among other things, served with the Moshannon Valley EMS for many decades. Her calm, caring, and efficient manner was always evident both in her professional work and her personal life. Sandy made everyone feel they mattered.
Sandy came to worship at First Presbyterian Church a few years before her death in February 2016. She was just as quiet, caring, and unassuming as always. After her passing, she was missed. Fred also missed her and came to worship in the same church. He had also learned from Sandy how much she believed in the Angel Sent Soap Pantry.
Recently, on his own initiative and without the knowledge of church members, Fred set about collecting donations from businesses and individuals.
He spent untold hours talking to business owners and patiently waiting outside a few grocery stores where permission was given, particularly at Save-a-Lot in Clearfield. He spoke with the average citizen about the pantry’s mission to the community.
By the time Fred made his three trips to worship and deliver all the donations, he had accumulated several thousands of dollars in products, cash, and gift cards, all in memory of Sandy. If ever there was an angel unawares among us, Fred is that. In his effort to remember Sandy, Fred has done more than just provide for the pantry. He has blessed First Presbyterian Church, its people, and especially the soap pantry’s clients.