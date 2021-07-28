GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club stated at its July 26 meeting tha starting on July 12 and commencing on the second Monday of each month, a bi-monthly meeting will be held. All members and public are invited to attend these meetings.
The Corn Hole Tournament is scheduled for July 31. Weather permitting, this will be an outdoor event. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. Games will start at 1 p.m. Pre-registration fee is $20 per team. Registration at the door is $25. Food will be provided for all participants. There will be a Chinese Auction, 50/50 and rip-offs. All participants must be 16 years or older. First place team will receive $300. For more information or to pre-register call Jim at (814) 574-2348 or Jesse at (814) 574-1497.
A Sock Hop is scheduled for Oct. 9. Tickets will be available soon for this event.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at (814) 762-1852 for available dates and rates for rentals.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.