PHILIPSBURG — The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. There were 12 members in attendance. Monthly expenses were approved for payment. Minutes from the October meeting were approved.
Four-month (Jan.-Apr.) lottery calendars are available. Call 339-6931 for more information.
A Food Sale w/Irish Mike is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15 starting at 6 p.m. CDC guidelines will be followed with masks required and social distancing. Temperatures will be checked at the door.
Pre-orders are now being taken for a soup sale scheduled for Feb. 2, 2021. Orders can be placed by calling 339-6931, 342-3038 or 342-0899. Soups available are Chile, Vegetable/Beef, Broccoli/Cheese, Ham/Bean and Stuffed Pepper. All orders must be picked up at the club.
An Ultimate Sub/Apple Dumpling sale is scheduled for March.
The next scheduled meeting is set for Jan. 18. 2021 at 7 p.m. Please note this date is a week earlier than the regular date.
2021 dues can be paid starting in January. Checks can be mailed to L. Knowles, 123 Knowles Dr., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
You may also call Dottie at 342-3038 for inquiries regarding available dates and rates for renting the club.