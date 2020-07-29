GEARHARTVILLE — The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their regularly scheduled meeting on July 27 with nine members in attendance. Expenses for July were approved for payment.
Four-month lottery calendars to start September through December are now being sold. Call 339-6931.
The food sale scheduled for Sept. 25 has been changed to Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. A hoagie sale has been scheduled for Oct. 13. The soup sale scheduled for Nov. 3rd will be take-out only.
The rifle shooters have set their startup date for Sept. 15 at 7 PM.
Dues for 2020 are still being accepted. Dues remain the same — regular are $10; retired/senior citizen are $5. Dues can be paid to any member or at the regularly scheduled meeting or mailed to Lanetta Knowles, 123 Knowles Dr, Osceola Mills, PA 16666. Make checks payable to the Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club. All members whose dues are paid up by Aug. 31 will have their name entered for a $25 drawing.
Anyone who would like to become a member of the club, post a message on the Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club, Inc page on Facebook, attend a meeting or call 339-6931 and an application will be mailed to you.
The next meeting will be held on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
To rent the club, call Dottie at 342-3038 for available dates and rates.