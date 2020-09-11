The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held its regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. There were 13 members in attendance. Monthly expenses were approved for payment. Minutes from the July meeting were approved as read.
The Ultimate Sub /apple dumpling sale has been changed to Oct. 20. Prices have been increased as follows: Subs, $8; apple dumplings, $5. To place an order call 342-3038; 342-0899; 339-6931 or order from any club member.
The winner for the membership drawing was Nancy Lewis. Lewis donated the money to the tax fund.
A soup sale will be held on Nov. 3. All sales will be take-out only.
A new kitchen entrance door will be purchased.
The next scheduled meeting is Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
Call Dottie at 342-3038 for inquiries regarding available dates and rates for renting the club.