GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their regularly scheduled meeting on June 28 at 7 p.m. There were 11 members in attendance.
The Ultimate Sub and Apple Dumpling orders will be delivered on July 13.
Starting on July 12 and commencing on the second Monday of each month, a bimonthly meeting will be held for open discussion of any ongoing projects or issues with the building or the shooting range. All members and the public are invited to attend these meetings.
The Corn Hole Tournament is scheduled for July 31. Weather permitting, this will be an outdoor event. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. Games will start at 1 p.m. The pre-registration fee is $20 per team. Registration at the door: $25. Food will be provided for all participants. All participants must be 16 years or older. For more information or to pre-register call Jim at (814) 574-2348 or Jesse at (814) 574-1497.
The 22 caliber rifle shooters will continue their meets throughout the summer. The public is invited to attend these meets. A club membership is required to participate in the shoots. Rifle shoots are held on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the club steward resigned her position. The club approved a new club steward at the June 28 meeting. She can be reached at (814) 762-1852 for available dates and rates for rentals.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for July 26 at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.