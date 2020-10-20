GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. There were 10 members in attendance.
Monthly expenses were approved for payment. Minutes from the September meeting were approved as read.
The new kitchen entrance door has been installed.
The food sale with Irish Mike is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23 starting at 6 p.m. CDC guidelines will be followed including masks required and social distancing. Temperatures will be checked at the door.
Pre-orders for the soup sale scheduled for Nov. 3 have been extended one week. Orders can be placed by calling 339-6931, 342-3038 or 342-0899. Soups available are chili, vegetable beef, broccoli/cheddar, ham and bean and stuffed pepper.
The next scheduled meeting is Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Due to hunting season, this is one week early.
Call Dottie at 342-3038 for inquiries regarding available dates and rates for renting the Club.