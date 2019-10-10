GEARHARTVILLE — The monthly meeting of The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club was held on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. There were 11 members present. Monthly expenses for September were approved for payment. August minutes were approved as read.
The 22 cal. rifle shoots have begun and are held at the indoor range at the club. Anyone interested in joining the shoots should come to the shooting range on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
A corn hole tournament is in the planning stages. Anyone interested in participating should contact Jim at 574-2348.
The annual Community Children’s Halloween Party is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. There will be costume judging, snacks and all children in costume will receive a treat bag.
A soup/bake sale has been scheduled for Election Day, Nov. 5, eat-in or take-out.
The next food sale with Mile Sullivan has been scheduled for Nov. 8 starting at 6 p.m. The kitchen will open at 5 p.m.
To rent the club for an event, call Dottie at 342-3038 for available dates and rates.