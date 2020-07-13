GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their regularly scheduled meeting on June 29 at 7 p.m. There were 13 members in attendance. Monthly expenses were approved for payment. Minutes from the January meeting were approved as read.
The Ultimate Sub /Apple Dumpling orders will be delivered on July 21.
The food sale with Mike Sullivan has been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. A soup sale will be held on Nov. 3.
Call Dottie at 342-3038 for inquiries regarding available dates and rates for renting the Club.