GEARHARTVILLE — The monthly meeting of the Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club was held on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. There were seven members present. Monthly expenses for October were approved for payment. September minutes were approved as read.
A corn hole tournament is in the planning stages. Anyone interested in participating should contact Jim at 574-2348.
A soup/bake sale has been scheduled for Election Day, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. Orders can be placed by calling 342-3038 or 339-6931. Chicken noodle, chili, ham and bean, vegetable beef and potato soup are available.
The next food sale with Mike Sullivan has been scheduled for Nov. 8 starting at 6 p.m. The kitchen will open at 5 p.m.
To rent the club for an event, call Dottie at 342-3038 for available dates and rates.