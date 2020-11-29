BEDFORD — The quarterly meeting of the Frontier Patriots Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be held at noon, on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Hoss’s Steak and Seafood House, 4308 Business 220, Bedford.
CDC guidelines will be followed.
The Frontier Patriots Chapter includes the counties of Bedford, Blair, Clearfield and Huntingdon. All current members are encouraged to attend, as well as any male who may be interested in joining the Sons of the American Revolution.
Any male who can prove lineal descent from a patriot who served during the Revolutionary War or to an ancestor who gave aid to the American volonists during the Revolution is eligible for membership.